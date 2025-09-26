Left Menu

EU and Japan Secure Sweeping Tariff Limits Amid U.S. Trade Tensions

The European Union and Japan have expressed optimism about securing a cap on U.S. tariffs on pharmaceuticals. President Trump announced a potential 100% tariff on these goods, but assurances from a U.S.-EU trade deal indicate a ceiling of 15%. The pharmaceutical industry remains hopeful for clarity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:35 IST
EU and Japan Secure Sweeping Tariff Limits Amid U.S. Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union and Japan expressed optimism on Friday about establishing a cap on U.S. tariffs concerning pharmaceuticals. President Donald Trump had previously stated a plan to impose a 100% tariff rate next week, but a recent U.S.-EU trade deal promises a maximum limit of 15% for pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and lumber.

A spokesperson for the European Commission described the 15% tariff ceiling as an assurance preventing higher tariffs on European exports. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic mentioned confidence in the United States' commitment, referencing prior reductions in car tariffs. Meanwhile, Japan pointed to its agreement with Washington, expecting similar treatment.

Amid Trump's tariff declarations, stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector, such as European and Swiss drugmakers, are wary yet hopeful. With looming demands to slash U.S. drug prices, pharmaceutical giants like Novo Nordisk and Roche strategize around existing investments to potentially mitigate elevated tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions at the UN: Sharif Confronted Over Terrorism, Trump Claims Peace Role

Tensions at the UN: Sharif Confronted Over Terrorism, Trump Claims Peace Rol...

 United States
2
Advanced Maritime Simulation Centre Elevates India's Seafaring Excellence

Advanced Maritime Simulation Centre Elevates India's Seafaring Excellence

 India
3
EU Tightens Diplomatic Leash on Russian Envoys

EU Tightens Diplomatic Leash on Russian Envoys

 Belgium
4
Tensions Rise: Amit Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' Dream Sparks TMC Rebuttal

Tensions Rise: Amit Shah's 'Sonar Bangla' Dream Sparks TMC Rebuttal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025