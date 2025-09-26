Left Menu

EU Tightens Diplomatic Leash on Russian Envoys

The EU proposes a notification obligation for Russian diplomats' travel, as part of a 19th sanctions package against Moscow. Member states, notably the Baltics and Czech Republic, advocate for restricted movements. The package also includes a ban on Russian LNG imports effective January 1, 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 26-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 19:28 IST
The European Union's diplomatic service, the EEAS, has proposed imposing a travel notification obligation for Russian diplomats working within the bloc. This measure is part of a wider 19th sanctions package against Moscow, according to EU sources.

The proposed notification system would grant EU member states the authority to deny entry to Russian diplomats if deemed necessary. Countries like the Baltic states and the Czech Republic have been particularly vocal about restricting the movement of Russian diplomats since the previous year.

Debates among the member states are ongoing concerning the new package, which also suggests a ban on the importation of Russian liquefied natural gas starting January 1, 2027.

