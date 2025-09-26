EU Tightens Diplomatic Leash on Russian Envoys

The European Union's diplomatic service, the EEAS, has proposed imposing a travel notification obligation for Russian diplomats working within the bloc. This measure is part of a wider 19th sanctions package against Moscow, according to EU sources.

The proposed notification system would grant EU member states the authority to deny entry to Russian diplomats if deemed necessary. Countries like the Baltic states and the Czech Republic have been particularly vocal about restricting the movement of Russian diplomats since the previous year.

Debates among the member states are ongoing concerning the new package, which also suggests a ban on the importation of Russian liquefied natural gas starting January 1, 2027.