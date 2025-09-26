Jijau Brigade Demands Wet Drought Declaration

The Jijau Brigade, a women's group within the Maratha Seva Sangh, called upon the Maharashtra government to formally declare a 'wet drought' in the state. This demand stems from the damaging impact excessive rainfall has had on crops, particularly in the Marathwada region.

On Friday, representatives from the group submitted a memorandum addressing this issue to Sub-Divisional Officer Sangita Takle. Their plea highlights the urgency for immediate governmental action and support for affected farmers.

With upcoming festivals compounding the urgency, the memorandum stressed the need for swift compensation to the farming community. This proactive stance aims to mitigate the adverse effects of the recent unpredictable weather patterns.