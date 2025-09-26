Left Menu

Jijau Brigade Demands Wet Drought Declaration

The Jijau Brigade, associated with the Maratha Seva Sangh, urges the Maharashtra government to declare a 'wet drought' due to crop damage from excessive rains in Marathwada. They emphasize immediate compensation for farmers, especially with upcoming festivals, submitting a memorandum to Sub-Divisional Officer Sangita Takle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jijau Brigade, a women's group within the Maratha Seva Sangh, called upon the Maharashtra government to formally declare a 'wet drought' in the state. This demand stems from the damaging impact excessive rainfall has had on crops, particularly in the Marathwada region.

On Friday, representatives from the group submitted a memorandum addressing this issue to Sub-Divisional Officer Sangita Takle. Their plea highlights the urgency for immediate governmental action and support for affected farmers.

With upcoming festivals compounding the urgency, the memorandum stressed the need for swift compensation to the farming community. This proactive stance aims to mitigate the adverse effects of the recent unpredictable weather patterns.

