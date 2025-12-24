Navi Mumbai's New Aviation Hub: A Milestone in Modern Infrastructure

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), a major project of the Adani Group, is set to open for commercial operations, promising significant relief from congestion for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The completion of this venture marks a milestone in urban infrastructure development, with operations starting tomorrow.

Initially planned by CIDCO in 1997, the airport's foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. The Adani Airports Holdings Limited has spearheaded the airport's development since 2021, and the project incorporates India's national flower, the lotus, into its innovative architectural design.

On opening day, airlines such as IndiGo, Air India Express, and others will commence flights from the new facility. With a potential capacity to manage up to 10 flights per hour, NMIA aims to progressively scale up to 24-hour operations from February. Its development is a strategic move towards a multi-airport system in Mumbai, promising enhanced scalability and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)