Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in RK Puram

The Delhi Police have made a significant move against illegal immigration by detaining three Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in the RK Puram area. This action was taken following secret intelligence and highlights the force's zero-tolerance policy towards such activities.

Officials acted swiftly upon receiving a tip-off about the illegal presence of Bangladeshi immigrants in the locality. The detainees, who were unable to furnish valid documents, confessed to entering India on flight visas in 2025, but failing to return home. They revealed intentions to migrate to Europe, but an inability to secure visas left them stranded in South Delhi, seeking work.

The police meticulously verified their identities using mobile records, social media, and communication with families in Bangladesh, initiating deportation proceedings through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in New Delhi. Earlier, in another operation, 25 more Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended, underscoring the robust measures being employed to tackle illegal immigration.

