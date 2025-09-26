Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in RK Puram

The Delhi Police detained three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in RK Puram, initiating their deportation. This action demonstrates the police's zero-tolerance for illegal immigration. The detainees, aiming for Europe, were identified through communication with their families in Bangladesh. A recent operation also saw the apprehension of 25 more Bangladeshi nationals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 20:49 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in RK Puram
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have made a significant move against illegal immigration by detaining three Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully in the RK Puram area. This action was taken following secret intelligence and highlights the force's zero-tolerance policy towards such activities.

Officials acted swiftly upon receiving a tip-off about the illegal presence of Bangladeshi immigrants in the locality. The detainees, who were unable to furnish valid documents, confessed to entering India on flight visas in 2025, but failing to return home. They revealed intentions to migrate to Europe, but an inability to secure visas left them stranded in South Delhi, seeking work.

The police meticulously verified their identities using mobile records, social media, and communication with families in Bangladesh, initiating deportation proceedings through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office in New Delhi. Earlier, in another operation, 25 more Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended, underscoring the robust measures being employed to tackle illegal immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Gears Up for Historic Mahakumbh Mela 2027

Uttarakhand Gears Up for Historic Mahakumbh Mela 2027

 India
2
Drone Caution in Schleswig-Holstein Sparks Security Alert

Drone Caution in Schleswig-Holstein Sparks Security Alert

 Global
3
Punjab's Coordinated Efforts for Flood Relief

Punjab's Coordinated Efforts for Flood Relief

 India
4
NIA Cracks Down: Hizbul Mujahideen Operative's Properties Seized in Kashmir

NIA Cracks Down: Hizbul Mujahideen Operative's Properties Seized in Kashmir

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025