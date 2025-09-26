Left Menu

Gasoline Woes Deepen in Russian Regions Amid Rising Tensions

Russian drivers are facing gasoline shortages as Ukraine's recent attacks on refineries and export terminals exacerbate the crisis. The shortages have extended over a month across more than 10 regions. Authorities have acknowledged the problem and promised resolutions, but drivers remain affected by the continued disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sevastopol | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:04 IST
Gasoline Woes Deepen in Russian Regions Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A lengthening line of vehicles at Sevastopol's petrol stations has spotlighted the gasoline crisis gripping Russia, where drivers now face scarcity and delays.

In Sevastopol, Alexander Semin spent 40 minutes waiting to refuel amidst reported shortages in over 10 regions, as drone strikes cripple critical oil infrastructure. Sergei Aksyonov, Crimean leader, has pledged to resolve fuel availability issues efficiently.

Similarly, Nizhny Novgorod residents have encountered fuel supply interruptions. Local leaders link these to supply chain troubles but vow quick fixes, while drivers adopt creative solutions in response to the erratic petrol landscape.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash

Trump's Controversial Health Claims Spark Backlash

 Global
2
Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

Meerut Man Sentenced for Heinous Crime Against Daughter

 India
3
India's Batting Brilliance Dominates Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Clash

India's Batting Brilliance Dominates Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Clash

 United Arab Emirates
4
Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo

Mumbai Police Cracks Down on Local Arms Trafficking Duo

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025