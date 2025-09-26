A lengthening line of vehicles at Sevastopol's petrol stations has spotlighted the gasoline crisis gripping Russia, where drivers now face scarcity and delays.

In Sevastopol, Alexander Semin spent 40 minutes waiting to refuel amidst reported shortages in over 10 regions, as drone strikes cripple critical oil infrastructure. Sergei Aksyonov, Crimean leader, has pledged to resolve fuel availability issues efficiently.

Similarly, Nizhny Novgorod residents have encountered fuel supply interruptions. Local leaders link these to supply chain troubles but vow quick fixes, while drivers adopt creative solutions in response to the erratic petrol landscape.