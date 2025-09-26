Left Menu

Pioneering Agricultural Advancements in Sikkim: Innovation and Collaboration at Namchi Workshop

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur highlighted the significance of value addition in crops at a workshop organized by ICAR-ATARI and CAU. Discussions emphasized drone technology, natural farming, and the role of KVKs, with experts suggesting region-specific agricultural strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 26-09-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 21:28 IST
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur emphasized the importance of enhancing the value of crops during a workshop inaugurated at Namchi by ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VI, in collaboration with Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal.

The governor advocated the adoption of drone technology and suggested the establishment of more Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) to boost agricultural outreach in the state. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, addressed the event virtually, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on natural and organic farming in the North East region.

The workshop reviewed agricultural technologies, with recommendations for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim. An exhibition showcased cutting-edge tools, while discussions highlighted the importance of FPOs and FPCs. The event concluded with the release of several KVK publications and insightful technical sessions by experts.

