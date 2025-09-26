Gujarat Honored for Cleanliness: CM Patel Announces New Initiatives

In Gandhinagar, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel honored eight Municipal Corporations and 16 Municipalities with the prestigious 'Nirmal Gujarat Awards' for their commendable achievements in cleanliness.

The awards ceremony, held at Mahatma Mandir, also marked the unveiling of the 'Maru Sheher, Maru Gaurav Abhiyan' logo, which translates to 'My City, My Pride'. Chief Minister Patel emphasized the state's commitment to fostering development through healthy competition and collaboration among cities.

Patel lauded the transformative impact of the national cleanliness initiative since independence, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He advocated for continued government support, both financial and logistical, for initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Nirmal Gujarat Mission.

Addressing municipal representatives, CM Patel urged collective execution of quality development projects, asserting that comprehensive growth includes uplifting even the smallest citizens. He underscored the importance of grassroots movements in achieving a developed India, emphasizing the upcoming 'Har Ghar Swadeshi' campaign to encourage self-reliance and indigenous product usage from September to December.

He highlighted Gujarat's preparation for its Amrit Mahotsav in 2035 as it marks 75 years since its formation. The state is already setting benchmarks nationwide, with significant focus on infrastructural development and citizen amenities during the Urban Development Year.

Prominent figures, including Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and officials from various municipalities, have rallied around the call for excellence in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 survey. Their collective efforts have propelled Gujarat to third place in cleanliness rankings, compared to eighth the previous year, with multiple cities receiving distinctions in various categories.