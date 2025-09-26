NIA Cracks Down: Hizbul Mujahideen Operative's Properties Seized in Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took decisive action on Friday, seizing the immovable properties of a Hizbul Mujahideen operative involved in arming militants in Kashmir.

Under orders from the NIA special court in Jammu, Tariq Ahmad Mir's properties, including a residential building and an orchard in Maldera village, Shopian district, were confiscated.

This move is part of a broader NIA operation targeting terror networks, aiming to safeguard peace and stability in India, per an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)