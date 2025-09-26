NIA Cracks Down: Hizbul Mujahideen Operative's Properties Seized in Kashmir
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized properties of Tariq Ahmad Mir, a Hizbul Mujahideen operative, for arms supply to militants in Kashmir. The crackdown includes a residential building and orchard in Shopian district, marking ongoing efforts to dismantle terror networks in the region.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took decisive action on Friday, seizing the immovable properties of a Hizbul Mujahideen operative involved in arming militants in Kashmir.
Under orders from the NIA special court in Jammu, Tariq Ahmad Mir's properties, including a residential building and an orchard in Maldera village, Shopian district, were confiscated.
This move is part of a broader NIA operation targeting terror networks, aiming to safeguard peace and stability in India, per an official statement.
