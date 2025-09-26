Left Menu

London Stocks Surge Amid Banking and Consumer Gains

London stocks climbed on Friday, bolstered by banking and consumer shares. Despite new U.S. tariff threats, the FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, and the mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.4%. Banking stocks gained 1.7%, consumer shares increased, and the pharma and biotech sectors saw moderate growth following U.S. tariff announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:28 IST
London Stocks Surge Amid Banking and Consumer Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's stock market experienced notable gains on Friday, primarily driven by banking and consumer discretionary shares. In spite of fresh tariff threats from President Trump, the FTSE 100 increased by 0.8%, recording a weekly rise, while the FTSE 250 also witnessed a 0.4% increase.

Banking stocks soared by 1.7%, bolstered by Citigroup's positive outlook on European banks. HSBC and NatWest led the charge with notable share increases. The travel and leisure sector also performed well, with InterContinental Hotels Group topping the FTSE 100 gainers following an upgrade from JPMorgan.

Oil giants Shell and BP added to the momentum with gains as oil prices rose. The British pharma sub-index experienced a 0.6% rise after tariffs were discussed, with hopes of favorable negotiations between the UK and the US on the matter.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political Drama

Controversy Ignites: Vijayvargiya's Remark on Rahul Gandhi Stirs Political D...

 India
2
Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

Global Action Urged as Rohingya Crisis Reaches Breaking Point

 Bangladesh
3
Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

Juventus Narrows Losses with Strong Revenue Boost

 Italy
4
Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Trade Show: Empowering Water Conservation and Cultural Heritag...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025