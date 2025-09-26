Heroic Healthcare Efforts: Tribal Woman Safely Delivers Baby in Remote Village

In a remarkable testament to community healthcare initiatives, a tribal woman in Bhadradri Kothagudem district safely delivered a baby boy on September 24. The intervention of local healthcare workers was critical in ensuring the mother's safe delivery, amid challenging conditions.

Jayalakshmi, the District Medical and Health Officer, confirmed that the mother, P. Jogi, had been under meticulous prenatal care. Registered at the Primary Health Centre in Jannam Peta, she underwent a series of eight antenatal check-ups at the Manuguru Area Hospital, with the last one being conducted in May 2025.

Faced with impassable roads following seasonal weather challenges, health workers played a pivotal role by transporting Jogi to the hospital in a challenging operation involving an ambulance and local transportation. Their efforts underscore the significance of timely healthcare access and the dedication of health staff to safeguard maternal and infant health.

