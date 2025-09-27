Russia's Drone Intrusions: Testing NATO's Resolve

In a strategic move meant to test NATO's response, Russia deliberately flew drones into Polish airspace earlier this month, a Ukrainian military spy agency revealed on Friday. This assessment, sent to Reuters, coincided with NATO jets downing Russian drones that violated Polish airspace multiple times on September 9-10.

Ukraine's defense intelligence suggested that these actions aim to apply pressure on Ukraine's Western allies, potentially reducing military aid. Nonetheless, Russia asserted that the targeting of Poland was unintentional, while U.S. voices, including former President Donald Trump, acknowledged the possibility of navigational error.

The Ukrainian agency's report highlighted Russia's broader strategy to expand aggression into neighboring countries, with the drone incursions serving as a message to NATO. The ongoing tension on NATO's eastern flank, including recent airspace violations in Estonia and Romania, underscores the gravity of the situation.

