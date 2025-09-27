JP Nadda Celebrates 'Amma' and 'Swachhta' in Kerala and Delhi
JP Nadda, BJP National President, celebrates Mata Amritanandamayi's 72nd birth anniversary in Kerala and chairs a BJP meeting focusing on local elections. Concurrently, he engages in a cleanliness drive in New Delhi for 'Swachhta Hi Seva,' inspired by PM Narendra Modi, urging citizens' participation.
BJP National President JP Nadda is set to attend the 72nd birthday celebrations of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi at the Amritapuri Ashram in Vallikavu, marking an event expected to draw global attention. Following festivities, he will hold a crucial meeting with BJP leaders in Kerala to strategize for upcoming local body elections.
Nadda's visit aims to bolster the BJP's grassroots presence in the state, with discussions focusing on organizational readiness and reinforcing party networks. Meanwhile, Nadda's recent participation in a major cleanliness drive in New Delhi underscores the BJP's commitment to the Swachhta Hi Seva movement, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a cleaner India.
Highlighting this dual focus, Nadda encourages citizens to engage with the national cleanliness campaign. On social media platform X, he emphasized the movement as a tribute to national duty, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, drawing participation from key BJP figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
