Torrential Rains Paralyze Hyderabad: Floods Trigger Chaos and Evacuations

Hyderabad descended into chaos early Saturday morning after torrential overnight rains resulted in widespread waterlogging, affecting key areas such as the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and numerous residential colonies near the Musi River. The situation worsened following the opening of the Himayat Sagar gates amid continuous downpours across the state, which caused the Musi River to overflow near Chaderghat, inundating nearby low-lying areas and sparking panic among residents.

Significant damage occurred in colonies close to the Musi River in Chaderghat, where a massive surge of water infiltrated homes. Residents expressed their distress to ANI, highlighting the lack of prior warning and the submergence of their possessions, including televisions, refrigerators, and food supplies. They have appealed to the Telangana government for urgent assistance.

In response to rising water levels, police closed the main road adjacent to the Chaderghat bridge, resulting in extensive traffic congestion and transportation delays. Meanwhile, at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), floodwaters overwhelmed the terminal, stranding hundreds of passengers. Early morning visuals depicted commuters navigating through waist-deep waters in search of safety, as bus operations came to a standstill due to severe flooding.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) swiftly mobilized to both MGBS and the affected colonies, conducting rescue missions and aiding those in distress. Numerous individuals were evacuated from submerged residences and transit areas, as authorities urged the public to avoid MGBS premises and Musi River embankments until conditions stabilized. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) activated emergency response teams, remaining on high alert with further rainfall anticipated in the coming days.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation, while impacted residents demand immediate relief and compensation. Emergency shelters have been established in several regions as civic authorities strive to restore normalcy. (ANI)