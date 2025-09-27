India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the bullet train project in Surat, highlighting India's first high-speed rail turnout. The project, slated for 2027 between Surat and Bilimora, integrates advanced technology, promising significant infrastructure advancements, focusing on passenger amenities and modern construction inspired by Japanese technology.
On Friday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the bullet train construction site in Surat's Saroli, reviewing the country's first high-speed rail turnout that enables trains to turn at 320 km/h.
Minister Vaishnaw, speaking to ANI, noted that the initial operational part of the project is between Surat and Bilimora, set to launch in 2027. The inspection showcased significant progress in station and track development, with the introduction of unique technologies beneficial to various future projects nationwide.
Modern passenger facilities are underway at the Saroli bullet train station, focusing on accessibility and convenience, with installations like lifts, escalators, and user-friendly amenities enhanced by Japanese tech adoption.
