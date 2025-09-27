Left Menu

India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the bullet train project in Surat, highlighting India's first high-speed rail turnout. The project, slated for 2027 between Surat and Bilimora, integrates advanced technology, promising significant infrastructure advancements, focusing on passenger amenities and modern construction inspired by Japanese technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 13:32 IST
India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav (Photo/ANi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the bullet train construction site in Surat's Saroli, reviewing the country's first high-speed rail turnout that enables trains to turn at 320 km/h.

Minister Vaishnaw, speaking to ANI, noted that the initial operational part of the project is between Surat and Bilimora, set to launch in 2027. The inspection showcased significant progress in station and track development, with the introduction of unique technologies beneficial to various future projects nationwide.

Modern passenger facilities are underway at the Saroli bullet train station, focusing on accessibility and convenience, with installations like lifts, escalators, and user-friendly amenities enhanced by Japanese tech adoption.

TRENDING

1
India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

India's First Bullet Train Track Turnout Inauguration Steams Ahead in Surat

 India
2
Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

Naidu's Vision: From 'Swadeshi 4G' to Global Leadership

 India
3
Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

Leadership Showdown in the Land of Paradise: Seychelles’ Pivotal Election

 Canada
4
BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

BSNL's Indigenous 4G Network: A Leap Towards Self-Reliant India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025