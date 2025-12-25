Miraculous Survival: Man's Fall Broken by 8th-Floor Grill in Surat
A 57-year-old man in Surat, named Nitin Adiya, survived a potentially fatal fall after slipping from the window of his 10th-floor flat. He was saved when he got stuck in the metal grill outside the 8th floor. Videos of the dramatic rescue have gone viral online.
A 57-year-old man in Surat demonstrated incredible survival instincts when an accidental slip from his 10th-floor apartment miraculously ended with him stuck in an 8th-floor window grill.
Identified as Nitin Adiya, the man was found hanging upside down for an hour after he managed to get entangled in the metal grill on the 8th floor, effectively arresting his fall.
The daring rescue, carried out by firefighters from Jahangirpura, Palanpur, and Adajan, involved a coordinated operation using ropes and belts to safely bring Adiya back inside. Viral videos have documented this heart-stopping incident.
