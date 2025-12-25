Miraculous Survival: Man's Fall Broken by 8th-Floor Grill in Surat

A 57-year-old man in Surat demonstrated incredible survival instincts when an accidental slip from his 10th-floor apartment miraculously ended with him stuck in an 8th-floor window grill.

Identified as Nitin Adiya, the man was found hanging upside down for an hour after he managed to get entangled in the metal grill on the 8th floor, effectively arresting his fall.

The daring rescue, carried out by firefighters from Jahangirpura, Palanpur, and Adajan, involved a coordinated operation using ropes and belts to safely bring Adiya back inside. Viral videos have documented this heart-stopping incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)