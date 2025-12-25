Left Menu

Miraculous Survival: Man's Fall Broken by 8th-Floor Grill in Surat

A 57-year-old man in Surat, named Nitin Adiya, survived a potentially fatal fall after slipping from the window of his 10th-floor flat. He was saved when he got stuck in the metal grill outside the 8th floor. Videos of the dramatic rescue have gone viral online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:18 IST
Miraculous Survival: Man's Fall Broken by 8th-Floor Grill in Surat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old man in Surat demonstrated incredible survival instincts when an accidental slip from his 10th-floor apartment miraculously ended with him stuck in an 8th-floor window grill.

Identified as Nitin Adiya, the man was found hanging upside down for an hour after he managed to get entangled in the metal grill on the 8th floor, effectively arresting his fall.

The daring rescue, carried out by firefighters from Jahangirpura, Palanpur, and Adajan, involved a coordinated operation using ropes and belts to safely bring Adiya back inside. Viral videos have documented this heart-stopping incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025