Minister Goyal Blasts Congress: Accuses Political Exploitation Amid Punjab Flood Crisis

Punjab's Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal accuses Congress of exploiting flood tragedy for political gain, criticizes relief package response, and assures transparency in donations. Blames Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP for Punjab's decline. Vows protests if Prime Minister neglects flood relief discussion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 15:10 IST
Visuals of flood affected areas in Punjab. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Goyal lambasted the Congress party on Friday, accusing it of politicizing the recent flood crisis that claimed around 60 lives. Goyal alleged that Congress discouraged contributions to the relief fund, revealing animosity towards Punjab. He criticized the opposition's approach during an assembly session focused on flood rehabilitation.

The Minister further attributed Punjab's struggles to Congress, Akali Dal, and BJP, claiming they disrupted the state's progress across various sectors. Despite economic challenges, Goyal emphasized increasing revenue and financial stability. He also mentioned Punjab's plea for a ₹20,000 crore relief package, hinting at alleged political collusion between BJP and Congress.

Commenting on the Centre's relief efforts, Goyal expressed disappointment at the belated and inadequate ₹1,600 crore announcement by the Prime Minister. He warned of a protest march to Delhi if the Chief Minister wasn't granted an audience with the PM. Goyal stressed transparency in handling donations, assuring every rupee will be judiciously spent on rehabilitation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

