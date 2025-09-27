Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Ascent: Innovations and Initiatives
Tamil Nadu has achieved significant progress in agriculture through government initiatives like timely water discharge from the Mettur reservoir. The state ranks high in the production of several crops and has formed a Cashew Board for cashew growers. The Agri Business Expo 2025 highlights innovations in the agricultural sector.
Tamil Nadu is making headway in the agricultural sector, with Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighting the state's progress at the Agri Business Expo 2025.
State initiatives, such as timely water releases from the Mettur reservoir, have facilitated agricultural activities, resulting in the production of 456 lakh tonnes of food grains over the last four years.
At the Expo, Stalin emphasized the state's success in maize, sorghum, sugarcane, and oilseed production, while also announcing the formation of a Cashew Board to support growers.
