Tamil Nadu's Agricultural Ascent: Innovations and Initiatives

Tamil Nadu is making headway in the agricultural sector, with Chief Minister M K Stalin highlighting the state's progress at the Agri Business Expo 2025.

State initiatives, such as timely water releases from the Mettur reservoir, have facilitated agricultural activities, resulting in the production of 456 lakh tonnes of food grains over the last four years.

At the Expo, Stalin emphasized the state's success in maize, sorghum, sugarcane, and oilseed production, while also announcing the formation of a Cashew Board to support growers.

