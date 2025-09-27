Uttar Pradesh Government Intensifies Efforts Amid Rising Wolf Attacks

The residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district are grappling with rising fear amid a surge in wolf attacks, which have claimed multiple lives. On Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas and met with families deeply affected by the attacks. In a significant move, the state government has categorized human-wildlife conflict as a disaster, enabling financial aid of up to ₹5 lakh for bereaved families and support for the injured.

Over the past two to three weeks, the region has witnessed increased terror due to these attacks. In response, authorities have deployed 21 task forces alongside six Forest Department teams led by senior officials, aimed at bolstering safety measures and curbing the situation. "Our government is committed to assisting families struck by these unfortunate events, offering financial relief and ensuring stringent steps to counter wildlife threats," stated the Chief Minister.

Tensions are particularly high in the village of Baba Patav within the Majhara Taukli area, where children have been targeted. Tragically, a young girl succumbed to her injuries following a presumed wolf attack, marking one of four incidents in the district over a fortnight. District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi highlighted that over 20 forest teams and 21 additional teams from the Panchayat and Rural Development Departments are utilizing advanced drone technology to address the issue, urging locals to safeguard their children.

(With inputs from agencies.)