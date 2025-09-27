Left Menu

Court Grants Bail in BMW Crash Case Amid Medical Negligence Concerns

A Delhi court granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, involved in a fatal BMW crash, questioning possible medical negligence at the scene. The court directed Kaur to comply with the bail conditions while inquiring into the ambulance's actions. The case involves alleged high-speed driving and critical oversight by emergency services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:54 IST
Court Grants Bail in BMW Crash Case Amid Medical Negligence Concerns
Gaganpreet Kaur, accused in Dhaula Kuan BMW accident case. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a Delhi court has granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, who faces charges in a fatal BMW crash that raised serious concerns about medical negligence at the accident site. Judicial Magistrate First Class Ankit Garg of Patiala House Court sanctioned the bail on a Rs 1 lakh bond accompanied by two sureties.

The court mandated Kaur to surrender her passport, attend every hearing, and abstain from contacting Nulife Hospital staff or witness Gulfam. Notably, the court expressed apprehensions about potential medical negligence, emphasizing that an ambulance arrived quickly but left within 30 seconds without attending to the victims despite no emergency assignments.

The case revolves around a high-speed collision on Delhi's Ring Road, resulting in Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh's death. While Kaur's defense asserts a lack of culpable homicide intent, the prosecution insists on her negligence. The court's inquiry into the ambulance's actions remains a focal point of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'

Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'

 India
2
CBI Nabs PESO Official for Alleged Bribery

CBI Nabs PESO Official for Alleged Bribery

 India
3
International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus

International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia a...

 South Korea
4
Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025