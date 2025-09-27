Court Grants Bail in BMW Crash Case Amid Medical Negligence Concerns

In a significant development, a Delhi court has granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, who faces charges in a fatal BMW crash that raised serious concerns about medical negligence at the accident site. Judicial Magistrate First Class Ankit Garg of Patiala House Court sanctioned the bail on a Rs 1 lakh bond accompanied by two sureties.

The court mandated Kaur to surrender her passport, attend every hearing, and abstain from contacting Nulife Hospital staff or witness Gulfam. Notably, the court expressed apprehensions about potential medical negligence, emphasizing that an ambulance arrived quickly but left within 30 seconds without attending to the victims despite no emergency assignments.

The case revolves around a high-speed collision on Delhi's Ring Road, resulting in Deputy Secretary Navjot Singh's death. While Kaur's defense asserts a lack of culpable homicide intent, the prosecution insists on her negligence. The court's inquiry into the ambulance's actions remains a focal point of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)