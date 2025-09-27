India's Seed Industry Calls for Regulatory Reforms to Unlock Growth

India's seed industry is pressing the government for urgent regulatory reforms, citing annual losses exceeding Rs 800 crore. The Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) advocates for a unified national licensing system and the removal of price controls to stimulate sector growth.

At the 'Lab to Land' conference, FSII shared its 'Ease of Doing Business' report, revealing how eliminating state-level redundancies could save the industry up to Rs 708 crore. This survey drew responses from 55 firms, representing a significant portion of the domestic market.

Regulatory delays and licensing challenges impose over Rs 300 crore in annual costs. FSII's recommendations, including a 'One Nation, One Licence' system and a digital application platform, aim to streamline processes and reduce delays by up to 180 days.