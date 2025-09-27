Left Menu

India's Seed Industry Calls for Regulatory Reforms to Unlock Growth

India's seed industry faces regulatory bottlenecks costing over Rs 800 crore annually, urging government intervention for a unified national licensing system to boost growth. The industry seeks reforms to save Rs 382-708 crore by eliminating duplicative state-level procedures, aiming to enhance agricultural productivity and food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:21 IST
India's Seed Industry Calls for Regulatory Reforms to Unlock Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's seed industry is pressing the government for urgent regulatory reforms, citing annual losses exceeding Rs 800 crore. The Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) advocates for a unified national licensing system and the removal of price controls to stimulate sector growth.

At the 'Lab to Land' conference, FSII shared its 'Ease of Doing Business' report, revealing how eliminating state-level redundancies could save the industry up to Rs 708 crore. This survey drew responses from 55 firms, representing a significant portion of the domestic market.

Regulatory delays and licensing challenges impose over Rs 300 crore in annual costs. FSII's recommendations, including a 'One Nation, One Licence' system and a digital application platform, aim to streamline processes and reduce delays by up to 180 days.

TRENDING

1
International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia and Belarus

International Paralympic Committee lifts the partial suspensions of Russia a...

 South Korea
2
Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

Regional Powers Unite Against Military Bases in Afghanistan

 Pakistan
3
Telangana High Court to Hear Backward Classes Reservation Challenge

Telangana High Court to Hear Backward Classes Reservation Challenge

 India
4
Rising Waters: Andhra's River Alert

Rising Waters: Andhra's River Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025