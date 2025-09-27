Ukraine's leadership is gearing up for critical discussions with the United States focused on major arms purchases and potential drone production partnerships, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday.

Fresh from attending the U.N. General Assembly in the U.S., Zelenskiy revealed plans to spend around $90 billion on essential American weaponry to counter Russian aggression. The proposed 'Mega Deal' and 'Drone Deal' are set to transform Ukraine's defense infrastructure, especially as technical teams have been deployed to expedite plans.

Despite Ukraine's burgeoning domestic drone industry, financial constraints impede further growth, underscoring the necessity for these international partnerships. Deliveries of advanced Patriot missile defense systems are expected, with Zelenskiy emphasizing the importance of fortifying air defenses amid escalating Russian attacks.

