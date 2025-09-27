Left Menu

Ukraine's Strategic Arms Deals with the U.S.: A New Defense Era

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy plans to visit the U.S. for discussions on purchasing approximately $90 billion in American weapons and establishing drone production agreements. Amid ongoing conflict with Russia, Ukraine aims to bolster its defense capabilities, particularly in air defense, with significant support from Western allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's leadership is gearing up for critical discussions with the United States focused on major arms purchases and potential drone production partnerships, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday.

Fresh from attending the U.N. General Assembly in the U.S., Zelenskiy revealed plans to spend around $90 billion on essential American weaponry to counter Russian aggression. The proposed 'Mega Deal' and 'Drone Deal' are set to transform Ukraine's defense infrastructure, especially as technical teams have been deployed to expedite plans.

Despite Ukraine's burgeoning domestic drone industry, financial constraints impede further growth, underscoring the necessity for these international partnerships. Deliveries of advanced Patriot missile defense systems are expected, with Zelenskiy emphasizing the importance of fortifying air defenses amid escalating Russian attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

