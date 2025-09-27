Green Tribute: Ministry of Coal's Heartfelt Plantation Drive for Swachhata Hi Seva 2025

In a significant move under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2025 initiative, the Ministry of Coal orchestrated a large-scale plantation drive at Indraprastha Park, situated in the Sarai Kale Khan area of New Delhi. Termed 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' the initiative highlights the critical role of environmental conservation and active community engagement.

The plantation drive draws inspiration from Prime Minister's call to dedicate trees to mothers, symbolizing a tribute to both motherhood and nature. This reflects the Ministry's robust commitment to environmental responsibility and sustainability, aiming to weave cleanliness and sustainability into the fabric of daily life. By leveraging a central public space, the Ministry's objective is to motivate citizens and institutions to bolster green cover and ecological health.

Present at the event were prominent figures such as Rupinder Brar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, alongside other senior officials, making it a manifest example of the Government's hands-on approach to environmental activism beyond policy rhetoric. A diverse range of saplings were planted, enriching the urban landscape of Indraprastha Park with both aesthetic and ecological benefits.

The initiative reinforces the values cherished under Swachhata Hi Seva, intertwining cleanliness, ecological integrity, and lasting environmental stewardship. By marrying personal and communal responsibility through tree planting in honor of one's mother, participants forge emotional connections, promoting the trees' care and longevity.

Through initiatives such as 'Shramdaan - Ek Din Ek Ghanta Ek Saath' on September 25, the Ministry maintains its vigorous push towards realizing the goals of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. The active participation of Rupinder Brar and other senior officials in cleaning efforts embodies the Ministry's earnestness in tackling environmental issues—highlighting that environmental protection is a blend of policy goals and moral duty.

This initiative hopes to spark similar actions across coal PSUs and other governmental bodies, uniting them under the shared vision of constructing a cleaner, greener India for forthcoming generations.

