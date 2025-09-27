Left Menu

Tragedy in Tamil Nadu: Stampede Claims Lives at Actor Vijay's Rally

A tragic stampede at TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in 31 deaths and 58 injuries. Leaders like Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi conveyed condolences, urging support for affected families. Authorities are coordinating relief efforts, while private hospitals offer free medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:16 IST
Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A heartbreaking stampede at a public rally led by TVK chief and actor Vijay in Karur, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday evening resulted in the tragic loss of 31 lives, with 58 others injured, according to officials.

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed profound condolences for the victims and called on party workers to support affected families and assist authorities in the ongoing relief efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his deepest sympathies and wished for the swift recovery of the injured.

The tumult at the rally turned chaotic, leading to panic and the subsequent stampede. Overcrowding at the venue was identified as a cause of the tragedy. Meanwhile, DMK leader Senthil Balaji confirmed that private hospitals were instructed not to charge the injured and mandated to provide all necessary care.

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge echoed their sorrow and urged proactive action from Congress workers in aiding victims and coordinating with local authorities for relief and medical assistance. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, is scheduled to visit the affected site to assess the situation and console the grieving families.

