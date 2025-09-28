Authorities Nab Fake Official Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal
Police in Delhi apprehended Chaitanyananda Saraswati, accused of sexual harassment at a management institute, while masquerading as a government official. Possessions included electronic devices and counterfeit identification linking him to global organizations. His arrest in Agra followed an extensive interstate search, with a police remand sought for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
Delhi authorities have arrested Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Partha Sarathy, in connection with a sexual harassment case at the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. His arrest occurred in Agra following an extensive search across multiple states, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel confirmed on Sunday.
The investigation revealed that Saraswati had been posing as a government official with ties to BRICS and the UN, complete with counterfeit visiting cards. During the police operation, officers recovered three mobile phones and an iPad, among other items. Amit Goel disclosed the intricate efforts made by the police to track Saraswati, who frequently changed locations to evade capture.
Saraswati is accused of sexually harassing female students enrolled in management courses under an EWS scholarship. The complaint was originally lodged with Vasant Kunj North Police Station back in August, prompting a vigorous pursuit across Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, and West Bengal. He will be presented before the court as the investigation continues.
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Palestinian Ambassador Criticizes Netanyahu's UN Address
Waaree Energies' US Growth Unfazed Despite Tariff Inquiry
Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Drone and Missile Barrage
Echoes of Autocracy: Trump's Controversial Governance Style Unveiled
Fateful Encounter: Police Neutralize Four Dacoits in Assam