Authorities Nab Fake Official Amid Sexual Harassment Scandal

Delhi authorities have arrested Chaitanyananda Saraswati, also known as Partha Sarathy, in connection with a sexual harassment case at the Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management. His arrest occurred in Agra following an extensive search across multiple states, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Goel confirmed on Sunday.

The investigation revealed that Saraswati had been posing as a government official with ties to BRICS and the UN, complete with counterfeit visiting cards. During the police operation, officers recovered three mobile phones and an iPad, among other items. Amit Goel disclosed the intricate efforts made by the police to track Saraswati, who frequently changed locations to evade capture.

Saraswati is accused of sexually harassing female students enrolled in management courses under an EWS scholarship. The complaint was originally lodged with Vasant Kunj North Police Station back in August, prompting a vigorous pursuit across Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, and West Bengal. He will be presented before the court as the investigation continues.