Golden Globes 83rd Ceremony: Unforgettable Wins and Historic Moments

The 83rd Golden Globes saw Paul Thomas Anderson's "One Battle After Another" win in the comedy category, while Chloe Zhao's "Hamnet" took best film, drama. Key winners included Jessie Buckley, Timothee Chalamet, and Stellan Skarsgård. The ceremony, hosted by Nikki Glaser, had political undertones amidst Hollywood's industry uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 10:07 IST
Golden Globes 83rd Ceremony: Unforgettable Wins and Historic Moments
The 83rd Golden Globes delivered unexpected victories and memorable moments, with highlights including Paul Thomas Anderson's film "One Battle After Another" claiming top comedy honors and Chloe Zhao's dramatization "Hamnet" winning best film, drama. The diverse range of winners illustrated the dynamic pulse of contemporary cinema.

Timothee Chalamet clinched his first Golden Globe for "Marty Supreme," while Jessie Buckley's stellar performance in "Hamnet" earned her best female actor in a drama. Notably, comic points and political reflections spiced up the event, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, against a backdrop of Hollywood's industry anxieties.

Additional outstanding accolades went to Wagner Moura for his role in "The Secret Agent" and Stellan Skarsgård for "Sentimental Value." Amidst bustling discussions in the entertainment sector, the ceremony underscored the ongoing cultural and artistic evolutions within the film industry.

