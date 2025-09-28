Reviving Tradition: PM Modi Urges 'Swadeshi' Push Ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

In a bid to reignite national pride in home-grown products, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens to embrace 'swadeshi' products, particularly Khadi, in the lead-up to Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. Speaking during the 126th episode of Mann ki Baat, Modi emphasized the vision of Mahatma Gandhi, who championed the Swadeshi movement with Khadi at its core.

Modi noted that while the allure of Khadi dwindled post-independence, the past decade has seen a resurgence in interest. The Prime Minister urged people to purchase Khadi on October 2, sharing their experiences on social media with the 'Vocal for Local' campaign. He lauded initiatives like Yaazh Naturals, where innovation meets tradition, enhancing domestic crafts.

The broadcast also paid homage to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his 118th birth anniversary, with Modi describing Singh as a paragon of fearlessness and an inspiration for Indian youth. Bhagat Singh, a pivotal figure in India's fight for independence, was born on September 28, 1907, in what is now Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)