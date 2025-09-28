Karur Stampede Sparks Outcry Over Security Lapses

In the wake of the Karur stampede that tragically claimed 39 lives during a political rally, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari voiced concerns regarding inadequate security measures at the event. 'It is a deeply unfortunate incident,' Tiwari remarked, extending his sincerest condolences to the affected families and wishing for the injured to recover rapidly.

The incident, which unfolded at a gathering organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, reportedly saw attendance far exceed expectations, with the main organizer securing permission for a much smaller crowd. Tiwari acknowledged the swift response of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, who announced a compensation package of Rs 10 lakh for victims' families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow, ensuring financial aid from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). Accordingly, Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, while injured individuals will receive Rs 50,000. In light of the incident, an enquiry has been launched into the rally's oversight and security failings.

(With inputs from agencies.)