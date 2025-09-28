Left Menu

Prison Officer Injured in Violent Inmate Attack at Mumbai Jail

A prison officer at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail was seriously injured when attacked by an inmate while attempting to break up a fight. The attacker, Affan Saifuddin Khan, caused severe injury to Officer Rakesh Chavan, prompting a police investigation into possible gang-related motives.

Representative image (Phot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A prison officer was severely injured in a violent altercation at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, authorities report. The incident unfolded as Officer Rakesh Chavan intervened in a fight among inmates.

The altercation involved Affan Saifuddin Khan and several inmates, during which Khan headbutted Chavan, inflicting serious injury near his right eye. The officer was swiftly transported to a government hospital for medical attention, according to jail officials. Despite the seriousness of the situation, Khan persisted in misconduct.

The authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain if the attack is linked to gang activity within the prison. A case has been filed against Khan at the NM Joshi Marg police station based on Officer Chavan's complaint, with ongoing efforts to uncover further details.

