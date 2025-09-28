Delhi Chief Minister Advocates for Indigenous Products in Push for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has made a compelling case for embracing indigenous products, highlighting a critical aspect of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Her remarks came following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest 'Mann ki Baat' address, where he consistently emphasized the significance of supporting domestically-produced goods.

In a direct appeal to reporters, Gupta underscored the inspirational nature of the Prime Minister's statements, particularly emphasizing the celebration of indigenous products during Diwali. 'It's crucial for Atmanirbhar Bharat,' she declared, echoing Modi's earlier call to support 'swadeshi' products, especially Khadi, ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

This marks the 126th 'Mann ki Baat' episode, where Modi reiterated Mahatma Gandhi's advocacy for Swadeshi and lamented the decline in Khadi's appeal post-independence. Highlighting successful initiatives like Tamil Nadu's Yaazh Naturals and Jharkhand's Johargram, the PM showcased how combining tradition with innovation can significantly impact local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)