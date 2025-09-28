Left Menu

Delhi Chief Minister Advocates for Indigenous Products in Push for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes the importance of buying and selling indigenous products, aligning with PM Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' message. This initiative promotes Atmanirbhar Bharat, celebrating Swadeshi and Khadi on Gandhi Jayanti. Innovation and tradition shine in examples like Yaazh Naturals, boosting local economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 14:23 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Advocates for Indigenous Products in Push for Atmanirbhar Bharat
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has made a compelling case for embracing indigenous products, highlighting a critical aspect of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Her remarks came following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest 'Mann ki Baat' address, where he consistently emphasized the significance of supporting domestically-produced goods.

In a direct appeal to reporters, Gupta underscored the inspirational nature of the Prime Minister's statements, particularly emphasizing the celebration of indigenous products during Diwali. 'It's crucial for Atmanirbhar Bharat,' she declared, echoing Modi's earlier call to support 'swadeshi' products, especially Khadi, ahead of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

This marks the 126th 'Mann ki Baat' episode, where Modi reiterated Mahatma Gandhi's advocacy for Swadeshi and lamented the decline in Khadi's appeal post-independence. Highlighting successful initiatives like Tamil Nadu's Yaazh Naturals and Jharkhand's Johargram, the PM showcased how combining tradition with innovation can significantly impact local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Under Scrutiny in Betting Scandal

ED Cracks Down: Celebrities' Assets Under Scrutiny in Betting Scandal

 India
2
Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

Ceigall India Bags Rs 509.20 Crore Infrastructure Project in Mohali

 India
3
Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian Crisis

Intensifying Conflict: Israeli Tanks Deepen Gaza Incursion Amid Humanitarian...

 Global
4
Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Patiala House courts.

Self-styled godman Chaitanyananda Saraswati produced before magistrate in Pa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025