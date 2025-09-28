Left Menu

Stride and Shine: Pink Power Run 2.0 Sparks Fitness and Breast Cancer Awareness in Hyderabad

Hyderabad's Pink Power Run 2.0, organized by the Sudha Reddy Foundation in collaboration with the MEIL Foundation, took place on Sunday. The event drew nearly 20,000 participants, promoting fitness and raising awareness of breast cancer through 10K, 5K, and 3K races. Miss World 2025 graced the event, emphasizing the social movement against breast cancer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:20 IST
Stride and Shine: Pink Power Run 2.0 Sparks Fitness and Breast Cancer Awareness in Hyderabad
'Pink Power Run 2025' held in Hyderabad. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Hyderabad played host to the second edition of the Pink Power Run, an initiative promoting fitness and breast cancer awareness. The event unfolded at People's Plaza, Necklace Road, with backing from the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation.

The races were inaugurated by Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, amidst a congregation of dignitaries and celebrities. Organizer Sudha Reddy highlighted the significance, noting the run's dual mission to boost fitness and highlight breast cancer awareness, drawing over 18,000 participants from varying walks of life under the theme Stride and Shine.

Chuangsri invited global participation, underscoring the event's goal as a rally against breast cancer while planning a poignant visit with visually disabled and HIV-affected children in Hyderabad. The Pink Power Run emerges as a key platform for community engagement and awareness, positioning Hyderabad as a hub for women's health advocacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

Former Minister of Agriculture in China Sentenced to Death for Corruption

 China
2
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

 India
3
ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

 India
4
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025