Stride and Shine: Pink Power Run 2.0 Sparks Fitness and Breast Cancer Awareness in Hyderabad
Hyderabad's Pink Power Run 2.0, organized by the Sudha Reddy Foundation in collaboration with the MEIL Foundation, took place on Sunday. The event drew nearly 20,000 participants, promoting fitness and raising awareness of breast cancer through 10K, 5K, and 3K races. Miss World 2025 graced the event, emphasizing the social movement against breast cancer.
The city of Hyderabad played host to the second edition of the Pink Power Run, an initiative promoting fitness and breast cancer awareness. The event unfolded at People's Plaza, Necklace Road, with backing from the Sudha Reddy Foundation and MEIL Foundation.
The races were inaugurated by Miss World 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri, amidst a congregation of dignitaries and celebrities. Organizer Sudha Reddy highlighted the significance, noting the run's dual mission to boost fitness and highlight breast cancer awareness, drawing over 18,000 participants from varying walks of life under the theme Stride and Shine.
Chuangsri invited global participation, underscoring the event's goal as a rally against breast cancer while planning a poignant visit with visually disabled and HIV-affected children in Hyderabad. The Pink Power Run emerges as a key platform for community engagement and awareness, positioning Hyderabad as a hub for women's health advocacy.
