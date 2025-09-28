Showdown at Dangote Refinery: Union Moves to Halt Gas Supply Amid Labor Dispute

Nigeria's oil workers have taken a significant step in their ongoing dispute with Dangote Petroleum Refinery, as the union PENGASSAN called for an immediate halt to gas supplies. This action follows the recent dismissal of hundreds of workers, which the union claims has been met with misleading narratives from Dangote management.

PENGASSAN has directed all its branches at prominent oil companies to stop crude and gas shipments to the refinery. The union challenges the refinery's recent employee reorganization, alleging that over 800 Nigerian workers were replaced with foreign personnel.

The refinery, which is under scrutiny for its handling of the dismissals, maintains that the changes were intended to bolster safety and efficiency. This standoff intensifies pressure on the $20 billion facility amid a backdrop of national economic instability and concerns about escalating fuel prices due to supply constraints.

(With inputs from agencies.)