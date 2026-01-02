Left Menu

Delhi High Court Names Woman Legal Guardian of Comatose Husband

In a significant legal decision, the Delhi High Court appointed Professor Alka Acharya as the legal guardian of her husband, Salam Khan, who remains in a vegetative state following a brain hemorrhage. The court's directive empowers her to manage Khan's medical and financial affairs comprehensively.

In a landmark ruling, the Delhi High Court has appointed a wife as the legal guardian of her husband, now in a vegetative state due to a brain hemorrhage. The petition, filed by Professor Alka Acharya, sought legal guardianship over her husband, Salam Khan, after he was left comatose following an 'Intracranial Hemorrhage' in February 2025.

The decision by Justice Sachin Datta authorized Acharya to make essential decisions regarding Khan's medical care, daily expenses, and financial management. The High Court's order, dated December 31, 2025, grants her the right to handle Salam Khan's bank accounts, assets, and investments.

Counsel for Acharya outlined that Khan's condition has not improved since an emergency surgery, reinforcing the need for her petition. Medical reports confirm Khan remains in an unconscious state, reliant on life-support mechanisms. The legal guardianship is crucial for managing his estate and ensuring ongoing medical care.

