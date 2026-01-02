Left Menu

White-Collar Terrorism: A New Threat in Modern India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlights an alarming rise of white-collar terrorism in India, where educated individuals participate in anti-national activities. This issue came to light after doctors were involved in a bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort. Singh emphasizes the need for education to include moral values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Udaipur | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:42 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has raised alarms over a new form of terrorism in India: white-collar terrorism. Speaking at Bhupal Nobles' University's 104th foundation day, Singh identified the trend wherein educated professionals, such as doctors, engage in anti-national activities.

The recent car bomb blast outside Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 exemplifies this menace, with doctors among the arrested perpetrators. Singh argues that education must cultivate not only professional expertise but also ethics and character.

Singh also mentioned India's trajectory towards becoming the world's third-largest economy by 2030 and the significant role universities play in this growth. Highlighting the need for responsible use of technology, he urged for a balance between self-respect and ego.

(With inputs from agencies.)

