Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh affirmed nationwide support for GST 2.0 reforms, citing unanimous approval across diverse communities, and encouraged local product promotion during festivities. GST's new structure, featuring updated tax slabs, was implemented after government approval in September and is widely celebrated across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 17:04 IST
Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a nationwide address underscoring unity and economic progress, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh announced that recent GST reforms are receiving a warm welcome from communities across India. In a visit to Doda, a vibrant example of India's diverse society, he noted the unanimous acceptance of the reforms irrespective of community.

Highlighting his visit, Dr. Singh shared interactions with shopkeepers, marked by gestures of goodwill and encouragement to promote indigenous products. This aligns with the Union Government's initiative to bolster local economies through the revamped GST structure passed earlier in September.

The GST 2.0 reforms, rolled out on September 22, introduce two primary tax slabs of 5% and 18% along with a 40% compensation cess on luxury items. Prime Minister Modi, through his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program, urged citizens to support local artisans during the festive GST Bachat Utsav, fostering economic resilience through responsible consumerism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

