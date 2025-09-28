Uttarakhand's Push for Indigenous Goods: CM Dhami Urges Local Support Amid GST Reforms

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami engaged with shopkeepers and traders at Dehradun's Garhi Cantt Market as part of a campaign to raise awareness about indigenous products and the updated GST rates. During this initiative, CM Dhami solicited public feedback on the GST slabs and urged citizens to spread information about the reduced rates.

The Chief Minister emphasized that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the central government has lowered GST rates on various essential goods and services to benefit the public. Dubbed the 'Next Generation GST,' this initiative aims to provide both economic relief and stimulation. Speaking to a large crowd, Dhami urged citizens to prioritize local products to empower the nation's economy and its farmers, artisans, and small traders.

Promoting local goods holds particular importance in a hilly state like Uttarakhand, known for its unique offerings. The Chief Minister called on people to adopt and promote regional products, echoing Prime Minister Modi's call to make the festive season more meaningful by choosing indigenous items. In his Mann Ki Baat address, Modi inspired citizens to take a pledge supporting local purchases this festival season.

The remarks align with the government's 'Vocal for Local' initiative, which centers on enhancing domestic manufacturing and self-reliance. The Finance Ministry's latest economic update indicated that the streamlined GST tax structure would further fuel consumption growth. With new tax reforms introduced at the 56th GST Council Meeting, the GST now primarily features an 18% Standard Rate, a 5% Merit Rate, alongside a special 40% de-merit rate.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted earlier this month the reforms are aimed at addressing essential needs and aspirations of the middle class and common citizens. The GST restructuring is part of a broader tax reform strategy, following corporate tax reductions and personal income tax changes.