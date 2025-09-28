Nepal's Energy Minister Ghising to Attend International Solar Alliance in India

Nepal's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Kulman Ghising, is slated to make his inaugural visit to India under Prime Minister Sushila Karki's administration. His participation in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) marks Nepal's engagement in significant renewable energy initiatives.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki ascended to leadership on September 12, replacing her predecessor, K P Sharma Oli, after widespread protests led by Gen Z activists. The demonstrations focused on combating corruption and opposing restrictions on social media.

Ghising's visit, approved by the Council of Ministers, is set for October 27-30 in Delhi. Alongside this, Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal will head to the US for high-level meetings with the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund from October 13-18.