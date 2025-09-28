Left Menu

Nepal's Energy Minister Ghising to Attend International Solar Alliance in India

Nepal's Energy and Water Resources Minister, Kulman Ghising, will visit India for the International Solar Alliance meeting. This marks the first ministerial visit under PM Sushila Karki's new government. The visit will occur from October 27-30. Additionally, Finance Minister Khanal will visit the US for World Bank and IMF meetings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:17 IST
Nepal's Energy Minister Ghising to Attend International Solar Alliance in India
Kulman Ghising
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Kulman Ghising, is slated to make his inaugural visit to India under Prime Minister Sushila Karki's administration. His participation in the International Solar Alliance (ISA) marks Nepal's engagement in significant renewable energy initiatives.

Prime Minister Sushila Karki ascended to leadership on September 12, replacing her predecessor, K P Sharma Oli, after widespread protests led by Gen Z activists. The demonstrations focused on combating corruption and opposing restrictions on social media.

Ghising's visit, approved by the Council of Ministers, is set for October 27-30 in Delhi. Alongside this, Finance Minister Rameshwor Khanal will head to the US for high-level meetings with the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund from October 13-18.

TRENDING

1
Seaside Tragedy: Premeditated Attack Shocks North Carolina Town

Seaside Tragedy: Premeditated Attack Shocks North Carolina Town

 United Kingdom
2
Trump's Rare Military Meeting: A Focus on 'Warrior Ethos'

Trump's Rare Military Meeting: A Focus on 'Warrior Ethos'

 Global
3
Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public Transport

Delhi Set to Roll with 300 New Electric Buses: A Move Towards Green Public T...

 India
4
Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

Ruzhdi Shatters Shot Put Record, Secures Sixth Consecutive Gold

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025