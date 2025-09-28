Left Menu

Russia's ICAO Council Seat Bid Fails Amidst Global Reproach

Russia failed to secure a spot on the ICAO governing council, with 87 votes short of the 93 needed, following backlash from the 2022 Ukraine invasion. Despite support from BRICS and other international regions, the U.S. and other nations criticize Russia's aviation safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:27 IST
In a significant diplomatic setback, Russia failed to gain enough support to reclaim its seat on the United Nations aviation agency's governing council on Saturday. Securing 87 votes, Russia fell short of the 93 needed to rejoin the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) 36-nation council, during an assembly in Montreal.

The exclusion follows Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, which saw it lose its seat among key air transport states like China, Brazil, and the United States. A Russian representative's demand for a voting repeat was swiftly rejected. Russia's Transport Ministry contended that the decision undermines ICAO's authority and called for consensus rather than politicization.

Facing accusations of disturbing navigation signals and being labeled as an international abuser by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Russia garners backing only from BRICS and regions in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The ICAO's governing council's critical role in global aviation safety remains a focal point amidst these tensions.

