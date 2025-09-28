Left Menu

Empowerment and Health: The Pillars of Stronger Families

Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh emphasized women's empowerment at an event in Panchkula, highlighting its role in creating healthy families. The Haryana State Child Welfare Council's efforts in development were praised, as were government schemes for women's progress. The 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' program aims to empower women and raise health awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh has highlighted the vital connection between women's empowerment and the health of families, stating that awareness, education, and organization are key outcomes when women are given the chance to progress.

Speaking at the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' event in Panchkula, Ghosh praised Haryana's leadership under Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, commending the progress achieved. He outlined the state's efforts through initiatives like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Women's Safety, and Atmanirbhar Nari.

The event underscored the success of the Haryana State Child Welfare Council, which serves over 1.25 lakh children and women annually through various programs. Vice Chairperson Suman Saini lauded these initiatives, encouraging women to join the health campaign initiated by PM Modi, aimed at empowering women and fostering community well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

