Algeria's Groundbreaking $2.3 Billion Sukuk Launch
Algeria is set to launch its first-ever sovereign sukuk in November, worth $2.3 billion, to diversify its financial resources and reduce reliance on oil. The subscription period starts November 2, open to Algerians globally, but excluding foreign investors. Real estate assets back the sukuk, offering 6% annual returns over seven years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 22:35 IST
In a historic financial move, Algeria will launch its inaugural sovereign sukuk, valued at $2.3 billion, as early as November. Aimed at diversifying the nation's financial avenues, the initiative is part of broader economic reforms to decrease dependency on oil revenues.
According to a finance ministry document, the subscription period will commence on November 2, lasting for two months. Open to Algerians worldwide, the opportunity excludes foreign investors.
The issuance is backed by state-owned real estate, carrying a fixed annual lease return of 6% over seven years, marking a pivotal step towards expanding Algeria's Islamic finance sector.
- READ MORE ON:
- Algeria
- sukuk
- finance
- sovereign
- bond
- investment
- Islamic finance
- economy
- reforms
- oil
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Food India 2025: A New Era of Investment in Food Processing
Historic Investment Boom: Rs 1.02 Lakh Crore in India's Food Processing Sector
Interarch's Rs 100 Crore Investment in Andhra Pradesh: A Game Changer for Steel Structures
Haryana's Global Investment Drive: CM Saini Appeals to Japanese Giants
E Fund HK Unveils New ETFs Boosting Global Investment Opportunities