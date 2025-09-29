Top Financial Stories: Youth Employment, OxyChem Sale, Drone Ban

The UK government is poised to launch a program guaranteeing jobs to young people who have been long-term beneficiaries of universal credit benefits, according to British finance minister Rachel Reeves. This initiative aims to eliminate youth unemployment and requires mandatory participation for those out of work or education for over 18 months.

In another major development, Occidental Petroleum is negotiating to divest its OxyChem division for approximately $10 billion. This potential deal would result in one of the largest standalone petrochemicals units being carved out from the market. This is indicative of strategic shifts within the industry.

Across Europe, investment in defence technology receives a significant boost, with Expeditions raising over 100 million euros for its second fund as tensions rise due to Russia's actions in Ukraine. Additionally, Denmark has imposed a temporary ban on civil drones after they were spotted over military bases, prompting heightened security measures.