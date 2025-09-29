South Korea, U.S. Aim to Revamp Visa Systems for Korean Enterprises
South Korea and the United States to hold initial discussions on enhancing U.S. visa systems for Korean companies. This move comes after a significant raid in Georgia resulted in numerous arrests of South Korean workers. The talks aim to streamline visa programs for Korean businesses operating in the U.S.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea and the United States are set to engage in their first working group discussions aimed at refining visa systems for Korean companies functioning within American borders. According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, these discussions are slated for September 30, as revealed by Seoul's foreign ministry.
The dialogue comes in response to a recent large-scale law enforcement operation in Georgia, which culminated in the arrest of several hundred South Korean workers. The incident has underscored the need for an evolved visa framework catering to Korean enterprises in the U.S.
The talks are anticipated to focus on enhancing current visa programs, making them more efficient and supportive for South Korean businesses, thereby preventing situations akin to the Georgia raid in the future.
ALSO READ
Insightful Conversations: PM Modi and VP Radhakrishnan's Strategic Discussions
IICA Constitutes Core Working Group on Corporate Affairs and ESG
U.S.-Turkey Fighter Jet Discussions: Trump and Erdogan Deliberate
Constructive Trade Discussions: Canada and China's Path to Reconciliation
Diplomatic Discussions: Carney and Li Tackle Tariffs and Trade