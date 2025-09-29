Left Menu

South Korea, U.S. Aim to Revamp Visa Systems for Korean Enterprises

South Korea and the United States to hold initial discussions on enhancing U.S. visa systems for Korean companies. This move comes after a significant raid in Georgia resulted in numerous arrests of South Korean workers. The talks aim to streamline visa programs for Korean businesses operating in the U.S.

Updated: 29-09-2025 07:22 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 07:22 IST
South Korea and the United States are set to engage in their first working group discussions aimed at refining visa systems for Korean companies functioning within American borders. According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, these discussions are slated for September 30, as revealed by Seoul's foreign ministry.

The dialogue comes in response to a recent large-scale law enforcement operation in Georgia, which culminated in the arrest of several hundred South Korean workers. The incident has underscored the need for an evolved visa framework catering to Korean enterprises in the U.S.

The talks are anticipated to focus on enhancing current visa programs, making them more efficient and supportive for South Korean businesses, thereby preventing situations akin to the Georgia raid in the future.

