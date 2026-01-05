Left Menu

India's DigiFest: A Confluence of Future-Forward Discussions

The Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit explored topics on leadership, AI, technology, skills development, and capital for India's growth. Key figures discussed cooperative federalism, policy innovation, digital transformation, and women entrepreneurship. Sessions addressed AI for youth, innovation in business models, creativity, and global tech collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 20:57 IST
On the second day of the Rajasthan DigiFest TiE Global Summit, a plethora of discussions unfolded around leadership, artificial intelligence, and deep technology, all aimed at fostering India's growth. Eminent speakers focused on skills development and the critical role of long-term capital investment.

Policy makers alongside industry leaders deliberated on cooperative federalism, policy certainty, and the trajectory of digital transformation. Notably, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav emphasized healthy competition balanced with collaboration, while Rajasthan's Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa outlined the state's initiative to generate jobs through digital means.

The summit also touched upon women-led entrepreneurship, with former Union minister Smriti Irani championing the SPARK initiative to empower women entrepreneurs over numerous cities. Alongside, former cricketer Virender Sehwag lent his expertise in sports education, highlighting his journey in risk-taking ventures. Discussions diversified into AI in youth engagement and creativity in the AI era, topped with global tech collaboration dialogues.

