Unrest in Ladakh: Protests, Violence, and Arrests Amidst Demands for Sixth Schedule Inclusion

Recent violence in Leh has led authorities to enforce prohibitions under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023. The ban, which restricts gatherings of five or more people and requires prior approval for any procession, continues as a strong security presence remains in place across the district.

The unrest is fueled by demands for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which governs tribal area administration in certain Indian states. A total of 44 individuals have been detained in connection with the violence, which has resulted in the deaths of four people.

Among the detainees is Sonam Wangchuk, a well-known activist advocating for the Sixth Schedule in Ladakh. Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike, is accused of inciting violence following his arrest under the National Security Act. He is currently held in Jodhpur jail, Rajasthan.

Speaking on the situation, JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra highlighted what he described as the culmination of five years of deceit and unmet promises. He remarked that those protesting are the same individuals who, according to him, supported the government's actions during the abrogation of Article 370.

Karra stated, 'Today's agitation is rooted in past deceit. The protesters once celebrated the abrogation of Article 370, but now challenge the Government of India and the local administration.' Four deaths and numerous injuries have underscored the sensitive nature of the ongoing turmoil in Ladakh. (ANI)