Shirish Chandra Murmu's New Role at RBI

The government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India for a three-year term. His appointment has been officially approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet. Previously, Murmu served as the Executive Director at RBI.

Updated: 29-09-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 12:14 IST
In a significant move, the government has appointed Shirish Chandra Murmu as the Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a tenure of three years.

The formal approval for Murmu's appointment was granted by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, insiders revealed on Monday.

Prior to this, Murmu held the position of Executive Director at the RBI, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role.

