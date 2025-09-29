Left Menu

Punjab Assembly Faces Rehabilitative Challenges Amidst Political Turmoil

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema voiced frustration over the insufficient flood aid given to Punjab by Prime Minister Modi. He criticized BJP leaders for not supporting their constituents, while emphasizing the need for crucial legislation, including the Rehabilitation Bill, in the ongoing assembly session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 13:23 IST
Punjab Assembly Faces Rehabilitative Challenges Amidst Political Turmoil
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, expressed discontent with the central government's response to the devastating floods, pinpointing a significant gap in the state's aid request compared to the national allocation. The Punjab Assembly session was set to focus on the Rehabilitation Bill to tackle the extensive damage caused.

Highlighting Punjab's appeal for a massive Rs 20,000 crore aid, Cheema criticized BJP leaders for their lack of advocacy at the national level. He noted that despite the Speaker's invitation, two BJP MLAs abstained from critical assembly discussions, further igniting political tensions.

Accusing the BJP of evading accountability, Cheema alleged that the party conducted a virtual assembly, mocking democratic principles. He stressed the significance of the day's legislative agenda, underscoring the introduction of the Punjab Seed Bill 2025 and the Punjab Right to Business Bill 2025.

TRENDING

1
Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

Combatting Misleading GST Discounts: Consumer Affairs in Action

 India
2
Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

Matter Motor Energizes Expansion with Bolt.Earth Partnership

 India
3
Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

 India
4
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025