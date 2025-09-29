Punjab Assembly Faces Rehabilitative Challenges Amidst Political Turmoil

Punjab's Finance Minister, Harpal Singh Cheema, expressed discontent with the central government's response to the devastating floods, pinpointing a significant gap in the state's aid request compared to the national allocation. The Punjab Assembly session was set to focus on the Rehabilitation Bill to tackle the extensive damage caused.

Highlighting Punjab's appeal for a massive Rs 20,000 crore aid, Cheema criticized BJP leaders for their lack of advocacy at the national level. He noted that despite the Speaker's invitation, two BJP MLAs abstained from critical assembly discussions, further igniting political tensions.

Accusing the BJP of evading accountability, Cheema alleged that the party conducted a virtual assembly, mocking democratic principles. He stressed the significance of the day's legislative agenda, underscoring the introduction of the Punjab Seed Bill 2025 and the Punjab Right to Business Bill 2025.