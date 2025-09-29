Australian Beef Dominates as U.S. Struggles in China Trade
Australian beef exports to China have surged, replacing the diminished U.S. supply affected by expired permits and tariff disputes under President Trump. U.S. exports fell to $8.1 million in July and $9.5 million in August, from $118 million and $125 million a year earlier. Australian shipments have increased substantially, benefiting from a shift in demand. Trade negotiations could potentially end the impasse.
Australian beef has swiftly taken over the market in China following a decline in U.S. exports, a consequence of President Trump's tariff wars and expired permits for American facilities.
U.S. exports drastically reduced from $120 million a month to mere single-digit figures mid-year, as Australian exports jumped to over $220 million.
Although Brazil has increased exports too, Australia's grain-fed beef remains a preferred choice. The U.S. Meat Export Federation believes resolving broader issues between the U.S. and China could restore trade ties.
