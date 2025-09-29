Australian Beef Dominates as U.S. Struggles in China Trade

Australian beef has swiftly taken over the market in China following a decline in U.S. exports, a consequence of President Trump's tariff wars and expired permits for American facilities.

U.S. exports drastically reduced from $120 million a month to mere single-digit figures mid-year, as Australian exports jumped to over $220 million.

Although Brazil has increased exports too, Australia's grain-fed beef remains a preferred choice. The U.S. Meat Export Federation believes resolving broader issues between the U.S. and China could restore trade ties.

