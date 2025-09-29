Tragic Collision in Haryana: Five Dead, Five Injured in Devastating Car Crash

A tragic accident occurred on the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road in Haryana on Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of five people and serious injuries to five others. The collision took place around 7 am near Gharadsi village when a Maruti Swift and a Tata Harrier collided head-on at high speed.

Authorities report that the occupants of the Maruti Swift, all from Yamunanagar, included driver Praveen and passengers Pawan, Rajendra, Urmila, and Suman, all of whom died at the scene. An 18-year-old girl, Vanshika, also suffered critical injuries. The group was reportedly on their way to offer prayers when the accident happened.

The occupants of the Tata Harrier, identified as Santosh, Leela Devi, Rishi Pal, and Praveen, were traveling to Ambala for medical treatment when the accident occurred. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. Locals provided immediate assistance, attempting rescues before the police dispatched the bodies for post-mortem analysis.