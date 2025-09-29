Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Haryana: Five Dead, Five Injured in Devastating Car Crash

A head-on collision on the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road in Haryana resulted in the deaths of five individuals and left five others severely injured. The accident, involving a Maruti Swift and a Tata Harrier, occurred near Gharadsi village as both vehicles were travelling at high speeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:21 IST
Tragic Collision in Haryana: Five Dead, Five Injured in Devastating Car Crash
Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred on the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road in Haryana on Monday morning, resulting in the deaths of five people and serious injuries to five others. The collision took place around 7 am near Gharadsi village when a Maruti Swift and a Tata Harrier collided head-on at high speed.

Authorities report that the occupants of the Maruti Swift, all from Yamunanagar, included driver Praveen and passengers Pawan, Rajendra, Urmila, and Suman, all of whom died at the scene. An 18-year-old girl, Vanshika, also suffered critical injuries. The group was reportedly on their way to offer prayers when the accident happened.

The occupants of the Tata Harrier, identified as Santosh, Leela Devi, Rishi Pal, and Praveen, were traveling to Ambala for medical treatment when the accident occurred. Police are continuing their investigation into the incident. Locals provided immediate assistance, attempting rescues before the police dispatched the bodies for post-mortem analysis.

TRENDING

1
Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

Global South's Struggle for Fair Agri-Food Income

 India
2
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

 India
3
Jannik Sinner's Resilient March to China Open Semi-Finals

Jannik Sinner's Resilient March to China Open Semi-Finals

 China
4
France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

France Boosts Denmark's Defense with Anti-Drone Support

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025