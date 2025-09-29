Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Transformation: From 'Bimaru' to India's Growth Engine

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath claims UP is now a growth engine, shedding its 'bimaru' label. Since 2017, improved infrastructure and security have boosted investments and created jobs. The state aims to triple its GDP by year's end, highlighting significant economic progress and development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:41 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, asserted on Monday that the state is emerging as one of India's economic powerhouses, shedding its longstanding 'bimaru' status. Expressing confidence during a virtual interaction with mayors on 'Developed UP-2047', Adityanath highlighted the transformation in the state's infrastructure and security.

The Chief Minister pointed out that before 2017, the state was often bypassed by investors due to inadequate roads and security concerns. Now, Uttar Pradesh boasts an extensive network of highways, ensuring strong connectivity across all districts, which has significantly bolstered investment in the region.

Major economic strides were discussed, such as raising the state's GDP from Rs 12 lakh crore to an anticipated Rs 36 lakh crore by the end of this financial year. The state has also pioneered inland waterway connectivity and the 'One District One Product' program, generating over two crore jobs. These developments underscore Uttar Pradesh's evolution into a pivotal contributor to India's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

