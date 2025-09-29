Left Menu

Oyster Green Hybrid Three Secures Major Loan for Renewable Power Project

Oyster Green Hybrid Three has secured a Rs 1,844 crore loan from Union Bank of India for its 342 MW solar-wind hybrid project in Madhya Pradesh. The project, connected to the ISTS grid, will significantly reduce CO₂ emissions, supporting India's decarbonisation goals.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 15:15 IST
  • India

Oyster Green Hybrid Three, a key player in renewable energy, has secured a significant loan of Rs 1,844 crore from Union Bank of India. This financial boost is allocated for their ambitious 342 MW hybrid power project located in Madhya Pradesh.

The project, which includes solar and wind energy components, marks one of the largest debt financings for such a hybrid initiative in the state. It's set to connect with the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS), promising reliable and efficient power distribution.

Oyster has also inked a 25-year power purchase agreement under captive norms with a leading industry unit, aiming to annually reduce emissions by nearly 8 lakh tonnes of CO₂. This move significantly aligns with India's wider decarbonisation targets.

